Constituents in support of strengthening Obamacare to rally outside of McCarthy's Bakersfield office

Constituents of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's constituents who stand to lose health coverage if the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is repealed are going to rally outside his Bakersfield office on Tuesday, December 20.

The group will deliver a "Prescription for a Healthy New Year" that includes strengthening the ACA.

Last month, McCarthy told reporters he supports repealing ACA with no replacement plan in place for the millions who would lose coverage, breaking with years of GOP claims to "repeal and replace" the ACA.

McCarthy's district includes portions of Tulare and Kern counties, which have the greatest proportion of residents insured by Medi-Cal in the state. With McCarthy's constituents facing an outsized human impact and potential loss of life from attempts to repeal the ACA, demonstrators will demand McCarthy protect California's progress in expanding health care access to five million Californians under the ACA.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -