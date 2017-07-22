Construction continues on 24th Street widening project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Construction crews continued work on the corners of 24th and B Streets Friday as part of the 24th Street widening project.

They dug up the remains of two houses that were demolished on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The project is to realign, widen and re-stripe 24th Street. But neighbors say the construction is bringing more traffic to their area.

"We got a little more traffic down this way because people want to be nosey and want to see what's going on," Cory Lafavor said.

It is currently unknown when the demolition and widening of 24th Street will be completed.