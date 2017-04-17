Convicted felon in arrested for being in possession of a firearm in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. - On Saturday April 15, 2017 at approximately 7:40 p.m., deputies from the Wasco City Substation responded to 1062 7th Place which is near Broadway Street in Wasco regarding a shots fired call.

When deputies arrived they contacted Larry Larimore. Officers determined Larimore was on active probation and was a convicted felon.

Deputies conducted a probation search and located a Winchester 12-guage shotgun and a spent casing inside the residence.

Evidence of a firearm being discharged was also located inside the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Larimore was arrested and booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility for resisting/obstructing a police officer's investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Charges against an additional suspect are being sought with the District Attorney's Office for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.