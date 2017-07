Cooling centers to open up when temperatures exceed certain highs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Parks Department in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services announced they will be opening up cooling centers when temperatures exceed certain highs.

Cooling centers in San Joaquin and Kern River Valley will be opeed up when temperatures exceed 105 degrees. In desert areas cooling centers will be opened when temperatures exceed 108 degrees. In Frazier Park cooling centers will be opened when temperatures are forecasted to be higher than 95 degrees.

Cooling centers are opened from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents using cooling centers are encouraged to bring snacks, their favorite non-alcoholic beverages, reading material, games etc.

The schedule for cooling centers on August 1st is as follows.