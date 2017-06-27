Coroner ID's man shot dead in Delano

June 26, 2017
On June 26, 2017, at about 8:25PM, Delano Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Albany Street, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers arrived and found David Ramirez, 31, of Delano, who had been shot. Ramirez was transported to Delano Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he died from his wounds.

Delano police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect(s) and suspect vehicle. If you have any information please contact Detective A. Alvarez (661) 720-5514 or the Tipline at (661) 721-3369. 

