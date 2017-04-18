Coroner ID's North Kern State Prison inmate

Cloudy
Bakersfield - The Kern County Coroner released the identity of an inmate who died while in custody at North Kern State Prison.
Troy Walters, 48, of Delano was in his single person exercise yard when he collapsed. Walters was transported to Delano Regional Medical Center on February 12, 2017 where he later died.
The Coroner said Walters died of methamphetamine intoxication.
