Corrupt cop, Damacio Diaz, to begin 5-year prison sentence

Nearly four months after he was sentenced, former Bakersfield Police detective Damacio Diaz is expected to begin his prison sentence Monday.

Diaz was sentenced for possessing and attempting to sell methamphetamine, bribery and making a false income tax return.

Court records show Diaz and his former partner Patrick Mara stole drugs that had been confiscated as evidence and attempted to sell them. Their operation covered nearly three years from 2012 to 2015.

Mara was sentenced on similar charges to Diaz. Mara was ordered to prison back in December.

A judge allowed Diaz to push back his prison term to help care for his father.