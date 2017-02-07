Corrupt cop starts prison sentence in Herlong

6:37 AM, Feb 7, 2017
44 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former Bakersfield Police detective Damacio Diaz is now behind bars in Northern California. 

Diaz has started his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Herlong, which is in Lassen County. 

Diaz had until Monday to turn himself in. 

Diaz was sentenced to five years in prison after it was learned he and his partner Patrick Mara, stole drugs, which had been confiscated as evidence, with the intent to sell it. 

Mara began his prison sentence in December. 

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diaz will be released in 2021. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News