Corrupt cop starts prison sentence in Herlong

Former Bakersfield Police detective Damacio Diaz is now behind bars in Northern California.
Diaz has started his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Herlong, which is in Lassen County.
Diaz had until Monday to turn himself in.
Diaz was sentenced to five years in prison after it was learned he and his partner Patrick Mara, stole drugs, which had been confiscated as evidence, with the intent to sell it.
Mara began his prison sentence in December.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diaz will be released in 2021.
