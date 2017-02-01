County Board of Supervisors discuss flooding problems

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Board of Supervisors discussed how to balance the needs of local farmers while helping communities out from under water.

All the recent rain is creating a unique problem for farmers, specifically where the water is going to go.

When rain hits Piute Mountain, water runs down the hills and into the Lamont area.

A study is currently underway to help figure out how rain water can more efficiently flow through the south valley area.