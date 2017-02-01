County Board of Supervisors discuss flooding problems

8:32 PM, Jan 31, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Board of Supervisors discussed how to balance the needs of local farmers while helping communities out from under water.

All the recent rain is creating a unique problem for farmers, specifically where the water is going to go.

When rain hits Piute Mountain, water runs down the hills and into the Lamont area.

A study is currently underway to help figure out how rain water can more efficiently flow through the south valley area.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News