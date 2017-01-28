County officials have ordered Jade Hotel residents to leave after concerns about the building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several residents of the Jade Hotel in East Bakersfield have been given the notice to vacate immediately, Code Enforcement and Kern County Environmental Health officials said Friday.

Health officials thought the hotel, located at 706 E. 21st St., was an active hotel but when someone complained about living conditions and that the hotel was being used to rent rooms out, they opened an investigation.

Code Enforcement officials were notified and discovered that the building had no heat for five months, no electricity since Thursday, and no water for the past week. As a result, officials gave residents 48 hours to vacate the building.

Child Services was also called to help residents, and 23ABC News crews found some children being taken away with officials on Friday.