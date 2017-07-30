Crash in east Bakersfield shuts down roadways

12:27 PM, Jul 30, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vehicle crash in east Bakersfield is blocking traffic. 

Officials responded to Kentucky Street and Baker Street just before noon for a vehicle crash. 

Pictures from the scene shows at least one vehicle on its side. 

Initial reports were that at least one person was pinned in the vehicle. 

Bakersfield Fire and BPD are on scene working to clear the roadway. 

Expect delays, avoid the area if possible. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. 

