Crash near White Lane and Ashe Road affecting traffic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An accident near White Lane and Ashe Road is causing traffic delays in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday evening.

Bakersfield Police say they received the call at around 6:30 on Sunday night. Police say injuries at the scene were moderate to major.

It's unknown at this time how many cars were involved or how many patients there are. BPD says roads will be temporarily closed in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.