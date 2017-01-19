Southbound lanes of Highway 99 closed after crash, one person killed in crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 19, 2017, 2:08 p.m.): According to California Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old male passenger was killed in the crash on southbound Highway 99 at Rosedale Highway.

A 19-year-old male driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

CHP is saying that the crash was a combination of speed and a wet roadway. Caltrans is now on the scene clearing road with sand after oil came from the white Cadillac after it was hit.

Three lanes will be closed for at least another hour.

==============================

According to California Highway Patrol, a semi truck hit a white car on Highway 99 at Rosedale Highway around 1:09 p.m. A fatality has been reported.

The incident occurred just north of Rosedale and the semi ended up on the right hand shoulder. The crash is blocking two lanes and traffic is congested in the area.

Large amounts of oil are covering the lanes and lanes in that vicinity are closed.

This story is developing.