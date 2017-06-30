Crashes on NB I-5, NB 99 leading to slowing

Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 72°
Multiple crashes on Northbound I-5 and Northbound 99 are leading to slowing in the areas.
Multiple crashes on local highways are leading to slowing Friday morning.
A crash on Northbound Interstate 5 at Highway 223 has blocked all lanes. According to the CHP, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Cars are using the center divider to travel along the 5.
Just after 6 a.m., a rollover on the Panama Lane Northbound onramp led to backing up on the 99.
No word on when either scene will be clear.
