Crashes on NB I-5, NB 99 leading to slowing

Multiple crashes on local highways are leading to slowing Friday morning.

A crash on Northbound Interstate 5 at Highway 223 has blocked all lanes. According to the CHP, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Cars are using the center divider to travel along the 5.

Just after 6 a.m., a rollover on the Panama Lane Northbound onramp led to backing up on the 99.

No word on when either scene will be clear.