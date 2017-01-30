Crews filling potholes throughout Bakersfield Monday Jan. 30th until Feb. 13th, may impact traffic

Crews are working filling potholes throughout Bakersfield starting January 30th through February 13th.

Officials will be working on 23rd and 24th Streets starting Monday January 30th between the hours of 8:30a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Lane and shoulder closures will be in place as necessary.

Work will also be performed on Oak Street, F Street and Chester Avenue intersections during nighttime hours, beginning at 7 p.m.

Motorists should stay alert and watch for crews and equipment while driving through the area.

The work schedule is subject to change without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.