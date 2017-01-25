Crews in Ford City respond to crevasse near Taft Highway

4:03 PM, Jan 24, 2017
CREDIT: Taft News Network

Taft News Network
FORD CITY, Calif. - Crews in Ford City responded to reports of a crevasse near Cedar Street and Taft Highway Monday morning.

The deep open crack measured up to 6 feet wide, according to eyewitnesses. Kern County fire was on scene.

The opening has been filled and compacted. No homes were immediately threatened.

A video of the crevasse was posted on Facebook by the Taft News Network:

