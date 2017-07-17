Crews work to put out massive fire at Tehachapi dump

6:56 PM, Jul 16, 2017

Crews are fighting a fire at the Tehachapi dump

Fire crews are fighting a fire that broke out late Sunday afternoon at the Tehachapi dump.

Fire officials tell 23ABC the fire is burning through piles of garbage and thick smoke is making fighting the flames difficult.

Several fire engines and bulldozers have been working to push the fire, which officials say could take several days to extinguish.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

 

