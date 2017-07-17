Crews work to put out massive fire at Tehachapi dump

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 79°
Crews are fighting a fire at the Tehachapi dump
Fire crews are fighting a fire that broke out late Sunday afternoon at the Tehachapi dump.
Fire officials tell 23ABC the fire is burning through piles of garbage and thick smoke is making fighting the flames difficult.
Several fire engines and bulldozers have been working to push the fire, which officials say could take several days to extinguish.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
Fire crews are fighting a fire that broke out late Sunday afternoon at the Tehachapi dump.
Sunday morning the Haggin Oaks farmer's market was held, same as every Sunday morning.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office recovered a adult man's body from Isabella Lake Sunday morning.
The Kern County Search and Rescue team is looking for an 18-year-old Lompoc man who was last seen going underwater in Isabella Lake.