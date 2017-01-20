CSU Bakersfield among top universities for upward mobility of students
6:48 PM, Jan 19, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University, Bakersfield is one of the top universities in the nation for the upward mobility of its students, according to a new study that examines the "mobility rate" of every university and college in America.
81 percent of CSUB students who enrolled in the late 1990's moved from the bottom fifth of the income distribution to the top three-fifths, according to the study by The Equality of Opportunity Project.