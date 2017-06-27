CSUB employee accused of embezzling $30k

Fair
A California State University Bakersfield employee is being investigated for allegedly embezzling $30,000.
According to court documents, Angela Renee Mora allegedly embezzled the money from December, 2014 to April of this year.
Documents show that Mora used "special consultant pay" forms to steal the money, forging the signatures of three of CSUB's deans.
Bakersfield Police were first notified about the possible money theft in April of this year.
Records show that the money was deposited into a direct deposit account.
Bakersfield Police are requesting a search into Mora's financial records.
