CSUB's Kegley Center to officially open on January 11 after extended renovations

CSU-Bakersfield Athletics will officially open the newly-renovated 'Kegley Center for Student Success' with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 11 beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The recently-renovated facility expands student-athlete academic space to over 7,000 square-feet.

The academic support center was recently relocated from its former 1,500 square-foot home as part of the ongoing NCAA Accelerated Academic Success Program (AASP) grant awarded to CSUB Athletics two years ago. The new space was the former dining commons on campus and will now serve students and student-athletes with increased tutoring, meeting and computer lab space following a remarkable renovation.

Today's ribbon cutting marks the first of several phases of renovation for the facility, which now includes a pair of computer labs, office space for academic support staff and tutoring rooms for student-athletes. Additional renovations will include more meeting space for teams and tutors as well as additional athletics administration office space not included in the AASP grant.

Fundraising efforts for the next three phases of the project are currently underway.

