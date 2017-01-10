Dead dogs on the side of the road cause concern for local animal advocates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Residents south of Bakersfield made a horrifying discovery over the weekend—dead dogs left on the side of the road in trash bags.

Multiple viewers reached out to 23 ABC to report the find on Saturday and Sunday. Kern County Animal Services say they received calls for 10-12 dead dogs in the area. On Monday, only one dog was found.

Animal advocates located the body and stayed with it until Animal Services arrived to take it away; the advocates believe that the dogs are victims of dog fighting rings in Kern County, based on wounds found on the dog’s body.

One of the advocates, who wishes to remain anonymous, says that the problem is out of hand.

“I’ve lived all over the world,” she said. “And this is the first time I’ve seen strays…and dead dogs like this.”

She also said that people’s pets can be taken and used as fighting dogs—or as bait for larger dogs. She recommends that everyone be as vigilant as possible with their animals.

The ASPCA has links to resources focused on combating dog fighting rings.

If you want to report potential dog fighting, contact Kern County Animal Services or KCSO.