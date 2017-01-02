Deadly crash on Highway 166 near Maricopa

Clear
MARICOPA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along Highway 166 south of Maricopa, CHP dispatchers reported Monday.
The crash was reported on the highway near Cerro Noroeste Road just after 1 p.m.
CHP dispatchers have listed the crash as a fatality and the Kern County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene.
Highway 166 in the greater New Cuyama area nearby has been the site of several deadly crashes in recent months.
