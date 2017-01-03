"Snow bunnies" cause concern, traffic for Frazier Mountain communities

Clusters of people flocking to mountains to play in the snow, causing safety concerns.

Large crowds flocking to mountains to play in snow.

I-5 backup at Frazier Park after snow

Frazier Mtn emergency crews attempt to get passed illegally parked cars Video courtesy of Ignacio Castillo

Photo courtesy of Kelsy Edgar

Nordquist, Chloe
FRAZIER PARK, Calif. - Winter storms have left the mountain communities with plenty of snow, and with the snow comes tourists also referred to by locals as "snow bunnies".

The Frazier Mountain communities experienced traffic problems Sunday and Monday due to the influx of people trying to see the snow.

"I personally was in traffic last night for five hours because it was grid locked," Frazier Park resident Marie Smith said. It took her five hours to go 10 miles.

A video sent to 23ABC shows emergency crews unable to move through streets lined with parked vehicles on the side of the road there to play in the snow.

"We're understaffed. I don't think there's enough support," Frazier Park resident Joann Pecoraro said. "I don't think we have the infrastructure to handle this many visitors."

Community members also expressed concern of the trash left behind by visitors.

 

