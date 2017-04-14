Partly Cloudy
HI: 85°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A major injury crash is being investigated on Highway 99 just north of Delano, California Highway Patrol reported on Friday.
Dispatchers said a car crashed into a center divider heading northbound on the highway near Avenue 48, just south of Earlimart in Tulare County, at around 10:09 a.m.
The CHP originally reported this crash as a fatality but later updated it to major injury.
Caltrans closed at least one lane of the roadway and told drivers to expect delays.
On Saturday around 2:15 a.m. officers from the Ridgecrest Police Department were notified of a suspicious subject that had been seen near N.…
The California Highway Patrol is on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield.
A brush fire in Wofford Heights was reportedly caused by a resident who was performing defensible space around his home, according to the…
Kern County firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment fire in Rosamond on Saturday.