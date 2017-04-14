BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A major injury crash is being investigated on Highway 99 just north of Delano, California Highway Patrol reported on Friday.

Dispatchers said a car crashed into a center divider heading northbound on the highway near Avenue 48, just south of Earlimart in Tulare County, at around 10:09 a.m.

The CHP originally reported this crash as a fatality but later updated it to major injury.

Caltrans closed at least one lane of the roadway and told drivers to expect delays.