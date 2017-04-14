Major injury crash reported on Highway 99 north of Delano

Justin Burton
1:00 PM, Apr 14, 2017
2:01 PM, Apr 14, 2017
Burton, Justin
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A major injury crash is being investigated on Highway 99 just north of Delano, California Highway Patrol reported on Friday.

Dispatchers said a car crashed into a center divider heading northbound on the highway near Avenue 48, just south of Earlimart in Tulare County, at around 10:09 a.m.

The CHP originally reported this crash as a fatality but later updated it to major injury.

Caltrans closed at least one lane of the roadway and told drivers to expect delays.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News