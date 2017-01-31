Deadly vehicle versus pedestrian accident reported in Mojave

10:05 PM, Jan 30, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOJAVE, Calif. - A deadly accident closed Highway 14 near Mojave for several hours Monday night.

California Highway Patrol was investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash where two people were hit by a car around 7 p.m., according to initial reports.

It is not clear if one or both people hit by the car were killed.

23ABC will update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News