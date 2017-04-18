BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (5:23 a.m.): The CHP says the victim in Monday night's deadly hit and run was 57 years old. His identity has not been released.

The CHP is looking for a Nissan SUV type vehicle that they say likely has front right side damage.

======

UPDATE (April 17, 10:28 p.m.): The California Highway Patrol said around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the areas of S. Union Ave. near Adams street for a report of a possible hit and run vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Officials determined the man was crossing the street near Adams St. when he was struck by a dark colored SUV or small pickup truck.

The driver was last seen driving away southbound on S. Union Ave.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the victim is described as a white male in his late 50's or early 60's.

====================================================================

The California Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash in south Bakersfield.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on S. Union Ave just north of E. Casa Loma.

Initial reports suggest a person was hit by a vehicle that took off.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Adams St. Avoid the area.

23ABC has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.