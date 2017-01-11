Decision over Hart Park fee postponed by Board of Supervisors

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 51°
HI: 56°
LO: 45°
HI: 53°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Board of Supervisors postponed the decision on charging a fee at Hart Park during their Tuesday meeting.
The fee would help maintain Hart Park.
The decision will be postponed until February 7.
RELATED: KC Parks and Rec turns plan for park parking fees over to Board of Supervisors
CSU-Bakersfield Athletics will officially open the newly-renovated 'Kegley Center for Student Success' with a ribbon cutting…
On January 11, 2017, around 2 a.m., a 2005 Honda overturned south of eastbound Highway 119, east of Interstate 5.
UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2017, 7:35 a.m.): All lanes of Highway 178 are open.
An Oildale man is demanding justice after someone broke in to his community mailbox near the corner of McCray Street and China Grade Loop.