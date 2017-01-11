Decision over Hart Park fee postponed by Board of Supervisors

Chloe Nordquist
4:12 PM, Jan 10, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Board of Supervisors postponed the decision on charging a fee at Hart Park during their Tuesday meeting.

The fee would help maintain Hart Park.

The decision will be postponed until February 7.

