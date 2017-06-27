Delano PD: man dies after being shot by unknown suspect

Fair
On June 24, 2017, at about 9:30 p.m., Delano Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lexington Street, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers arrived and found Antonio Gutierrez Jr., 31 of Delano, who had been shot. Gutierrez was airlifted to Kern Medical Center where he later died.
Delano police are asking for assistance and anyone with information is urged to call Detective R. Cano @ (661) 720-5515 or the Tipline at (661) 721-3369. You can remain anonymous.
