Delano former track coach takes deal in nude photo scandal

DELANO, Calif. - UPDATE (July 27, 1:00 p.m.): Javier Reyes Sosa took a plea deal Wednesday after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a female juvenile.

Sosa pleaded no contest to exhibiting harmful matter to a minor. Three other charges were dropped.

He will sentenced on August 23rd.

================

Delano police are investigating allegations of an adult male having an inappropriate relationship with a female juvenile.

The Cesar Chavez High School volunteer track coach, 25-year-old Javier Reyes from McFarland, was inappropriately communicating with a female athlete.

Reyes was arrested Friday.

Police found that Reyes was communicating with the athlete for at least two years. Nude photos were sent and received by both parties but no evidence exists that any physical contact was made between the two.

Official are investigating to see if any other students were victims.

The Delano Police Department asks that any students, faculty or staff of Cesar Chavez High with information call Delano Police Department TIP line at 721-3369.