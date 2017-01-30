Delano Police Department responds to local immigration concerns

Bakersfield - The Delano Police Department issued a statement via social media regarding concerns over immigration.

"A message for our #community : With the recent concerns in the news regarding the immigration status of residents of California and other places, the Delano Police Department wants to reassure the residents of our community that we will continue to serve without regard to your immigration status.

We encourage all people who may be victims of crimes or witnesses to crime, to continue to come forward and assist law enforcement, without fear that our officers will try and determine anyone’s “status”. We do not arrest based on one’s immigration status.