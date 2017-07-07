Delano Police looking for suspects connected to deadly shooting

The Delano Police Department is looking for anyone tied to a deadly shooting.

According to Delano Police, on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Fremont Elementary where gunshots were heard. An officer saw a white SUV heading down Clinton Street, leading police to try to pull over the vehicle.

The SUV did not stop, leading to a high-speed chase. The SUV ended up going into Tulare County and was able to get away. Police say three Hispanic men were in the vehicle. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Delano Police say at the same time of the pursuit they reported to Clinton Street where they found 28-year-old Diego Cervantes Morfin suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Delano Regional where he later died.

The SUV was eventually recovered in Tulare County.

No arrests have been made.