Delano Police searching for suspect who stole SUV with child inside

Rasna Suri
6:56 AM, Apr 25, 2017
child | delano | suspect | suv | stolen vehicle

Delano Police continue to search for a suspect who stole an SUV with a child inside on Monday morning. This happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Princeton Street.

DELANO, Calif. – Delano Police continue to search for a suspect who stole a woman’s car with her child inside on Monday morning.

 

According to Delano Police, the suspect stole the car in the area of 23rd Avenue and Princeton Street.

 

According to the woman’s neighbors, she was running through her daily morning routine and left her car running.

 

Her 3-year-old daughter was inside the car. As she went to get her other child, someone got in the car and drove away.

 

The suspect drove for half an hour before leaving the car just a couple blocks away from where it was taken.

 

The 3-year-old has been reunited with her mother.

 

The suspect continues to remain at large this morning.

 

