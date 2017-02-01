UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 8:35 a.m.): Caliente Union School District has announced that Piute Mountain School is closed today due to flooding and debris.

UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 6:35 a.m.): Two-hour fog delay only affecting buses in the Elk Hills School District.

UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 6:25 a.m.): There is a two-hour fog delay for Maple School District as well as all special education classes in the Buttonwillow, Semitropic, Shafter, Pond, Richland and Wasco areas on a three-hour delay. And Rio Bravo-Greely is on a three-hour delay.

UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 6:12 a.m.): Two-hour delay due to fog for the Buttonwillow Union School District.

UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 6:09 a.m.): Two-hour delay due to fog for the Semitropic School District and Shafter High School

UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 6:04 a.m.): Three-hour delay due to fog for the Rio Bravo-Greely Union School District.

School districts in Wasco are on a two-hour delay due to fog Wednesday morning.

The Wasco Union High School District and Wasco Union Elementary School District are both on delays due to fog.

The Richland and Pond school districts are also on a two-hour delay due to fog.