Derek Carr's immediate reaction after breaking his leg caught on microphone, "It's broke!"

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg during a game on Christmas Eve, and now the NFL has released audio of Carr’s reaction from the moment it happened.

“It’s broke. It’s broke,” Carr repeats while sitting on the field during a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

His fibula had been broken.

The full video of the moment can be found on the NFL’s website.

You can see the moment the Bakersfield Christian High School alum was hit and his immediate reaction from 3:22 to 3:36.

