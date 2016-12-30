Derek Carr's immediate reaction after breaking his leg caught on microphone, "It's broke!"

Light rain
HI: 59°
LO: 49°
HI: 56°
LO: 44°
HI: 55°
LO: 40°
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg during a game on Christmas Eve, and now the NFL has released audio of Carr’s reaction from the moment it happened.
“It’s broke. It’s broke,” Carr repeats while sitting on the field during a game against the Indianapolis Colts.
His fibula had been broken.
The full video of the moment can be found on the NFL’s website.
You can see the moment the Bakersfield Christian High School alum was hit and his immediate reaction from 3:22 to 3:36.
HolidayLights at the California Living Museum will be closed Friday, January 30 due to poor weather conditions.
UPDATE (Dec. 28, 2016, 2:15 p.m.): According to Sergeant Gary Carruesco, the Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect related to…
Heading out to celebrate New Year's Eve? Ensure a safe return home, and avoid jail time and exorbitant fees , by planning ahead for a sober ride.
For many of you, trying to remember all the great things that happened each year can be a difficult task, but one idea can make the year easy…