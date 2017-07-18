Detwiler Fire continues to grow and new evacuations take effect

1:08 PM, Jul 18, 2017
fire | evacuations | detwiler fire | mariposa county | lake mcclure
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Detwiler Fire continues to grow, now 19,600 acres and 5% contained. 

New evacuations have been put in place and an evacuation center has been set up at Mariposa Elementary School. 

The fire is burning east of Lake McClure, in Mariposa County. 

============================

Photo credit SF Chronicle 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News