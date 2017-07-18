Detwiler Fire continues to grow and new evacuations take effect

Fair
HI: 104°
LO: 73°
The Detwiler Fire continues to grow, now 19,600 acres and 5% contained.
New evacuations have been put in place and an evacuation center has been set up at Mariposa Elementary School.
The fire is burning east of Lake McClure, in Mariposa County.
Photo credit SF Chronicle
Kern County Fire Department will be holding a badge pinning ceremony on Friday July 21st.
On Tuesday the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to hold a hearing on the couny's massage parlor ordinance.
A grass fire is burning near Highway 166 and Soda Lake Rd.