Did you know? Charles Manson almost got married while in prison in 2014

Clear
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 62°
LO: 46°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
Charles Manson married a woman in her 20’s back in 2014, ABC News reported.
Afton Elain Burton received a California marriage license on November 7, 2016 to wed Charles Manson, who was 80 at the time. Burton was 26.
The woman spent years trying to exonerate Manson, ABC News reported. A wedding coordinator was even assigned by the prison to handle the nuptials.
The wedding was called off my Manson.
Charles Manson married a woman in her 20's back in 2014, ABC News reported .
TMZ is reporting that Charles Manson has been taken out of prison and into a Bakersfield hospital.
2016 was Bakersfield's second warmest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
With New Years resolutions in full swing and gyms being filled up, it is becoming hard this winter to exercise indoors and it is very easy to…