Did you know? Charles Manson almost got married while in prison in 2014

Charles Manson married a woman in her 20’s back in 2014, ABC News reported.

Afton Elain Burton received a California marriage license on November 7, 2016 to wed Charles Manson, who was 80 at the time. Burton was 26.

The woman spent years trying to exonerate Manson, ABC News reported. A wedding coordinator was even assigned by the prison to handle the nuptials.

The wedding was called off my Manson.