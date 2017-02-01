Dirt bike rider suffers broken leg after crashing into Hummer in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. - According to California Highway Patrol, Edward Hughes was injured when his dirt bike collided with a Hummer near Howard Avenue and Linda Vista Drive around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Hughes was driving north on Howard when he ran into a Hummer turning left on Linda Vista Drive.

CHP is reporting that Hughes suffered a broken leg, and the driver of the Hummer has no injuries. Hughes wasn't wearing a helmet when he was hit and there is no light on the bike.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor in this crash.