Disney on Ice Dream Big skates into Bakersfield

10:51 AM, Jul 31, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Disney on Ice: Dream Big is making its way to Bakersfield in November. The show begins playing at Rabobank Arena from November 9th-12th. 

Tickets go on sale Tuesday August 1st and prices start at $12.

Audiences will join eight Disney princesses as they embark on the adventure of making their dreams come true. 

 

