Kern County Planning Department releases info on possible marijuana cultivation project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Planning Department released a document Thursday outlining the potential environmental impacts of cannabis land use.

The project would allow for two million square feet of indoor cultivation, 150 acres for outdoor cultivation, 500 thousand square feet of processing, packaging, and distribution, and 40 retail cannabis stores within the county.

The document details the potential environmental impact the manufacturing and cultivation could have on different environmental aspects of Kern County.

A public briefing will be held on August 22 at 2 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Center at 1115 Truxtun Avenue.

Public comment is being taken on the project through September 11.

The full impact report can be found online.