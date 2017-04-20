Dog Advocate Sees Benefits of Cannabis for Pets

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. - Zach Skow, founder of Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue, is speaking out in favor of something often seen as controversial: cannabis.

But not just for humans: Skow is pushing for use on animals as well.

"What it comes down to is CBD oil and the application of cannabis products to my dog gave me four more months of wonderful time with my best friend," Skow said.

He was speaking about Marley, the namesake of his rescue. Marley was afflicted with bone cancer.

"We didn't have many options, doctors said he'll be dead in a month and you might want to consider euthanizing immediately to prevent him from being in pain," Skow said.

He began giving Marley CBD oil. The liquid can be put in a dog's food, or straight into their mouths. Marley lived four months longer than originally expected and began exhibiting traits that had left him.

According to Matt Terrill, director of Innovet Pet Products (the oil that Skow uses), the oil is "extracted from legal hemp plants which have been selectively bred to produce a lot of CBD and zero of the chemicals that get people high."

In other words, CBD oil does not traditionally contain THC, so dogs (or people) don't get high from it. Veterinarians, however, are unable to recommend products like CBD oil for pets.

"It's in the category of drugs of abuse," said Dr. Paul Ulrich, a vet at Bakersfield Veterinarian Hospital.

"Because it is a schedule one drug, we do not back any recommendations for use of medical marijuana for pets at this time," Ulrich said, also saying that his practice falls under federal jurisdiction and DEA rules.

That doesn't make it illegal to get from places like Innovet Pet Products, it just means that vets can't recommend them right now.

