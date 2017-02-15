Dog dies in house fire on Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A house fire on Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield displaced five people Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started around noon near N Street.
Approximately $70,000 in damage was done, according to KCFD. No one was injured, but a dog died in the fire.
The home was a single-story, single-family structure.
The cause was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature, according to investigators.
