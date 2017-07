Ethel the dog was found missing most of her jaw and only weighing 4 pounds. Kern County Animal Services had no idea what happened to Ethel when they found her, but they needed help to bring Ethel a new home.

After a big response on social media, one rescue shelter gave Ethel a new home. Delaney's Dog rescue took her in this Wednesday to give her the much needed care she deserves.

