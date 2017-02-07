Dolores Huerta Foundation members protest gun policy at KHSD meeting

11:12 PM, Feb 6, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - During Monday’s Kern High School District meeting, the recently approved policy to allow staff at local schools to carry concealed weapons on campus was a hot topic.

Members of the Dolores Huerta Foundation attended the meeting in protest of the policy, presenting the board with a petition with more 2,000 signatures on it from the community, asking the board to change their mind.

No new action was taken on the policy.

