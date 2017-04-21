Dolores Huerta Foundation promoting bike safety in Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Dolores Huerta Foundation along with other organizations is holding a bike workshop Friday to improve bike safety.

Thirty Haven Drive Middle School students will be nominated to participate in a bike repair workshop where students will be trained in bike mechanical skills.

The students will have an opportunity to keep the bike they repair and earn a free helmet. In addition, students will participate in bike safety activities.

The event takes place at the middle school Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will also continue throughout the months of April and May.