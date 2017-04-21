Dolores Huerta Foundation promoting bike safety in Arvin

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 57°
The Dolores Huerta Foundation along with other organizations is holding a bike workshop Friday to improve bike safety.
Thirty Haven Drive Middle School students will be nominated to participate in a bike repair workshop where students will be trained in bike mechanical skills.
The students will have an opportunity to keep the bike they repair and earn a free helmet. In addition, students will participate in bike safety activities.
The event takes place at the middle school Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will also continue throughout the months of April and May.
The 3rd annual Selena tribute show is taking place in Bakersfield Friday night at Elements Venue.
Wasco deputies arrested two suspects Friday morning for a shooting that happened last Saturday.
Caltrans held the 27th annual ceremony honoring employees who have died in the line of duty.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation along with other organizations is holding a bike workshop Friday to improve bike safety.