Donate toys to Toys for Tots at God's Covenant Church on December 20

Zuriel Loving
8:43 AM, Dec 20, 2016
8:55 AM, Dec 20, 2016
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - God's Covenant Church is holding a Christmas musical on December 20, where they are also taking donations for Toys for Tots.

The musical, in conjunction with other local churches, begins at 7 p.m. at 3101 Cottonwood Road. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots in Kern County.

