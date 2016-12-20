Donate toys to Toys for Tots at God's Covenant Church on December 20

Light fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - God's Covenant Church is holding a Christmas musical on December 20, where they are also taking donations for Toys for Tots.
The musical, in conjunction with other local churches, begins at 7 p.m. at 3101 Cottonwood Road. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots in Kern County.
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…