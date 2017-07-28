Don't miss out on deals for National Chicken Wing Day on Saturday

Johana Restrepo
2:29 PM, Jul 28, 2017
Buffalo remains America's favortie wing sauce, with BBQ coming in as a close second.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - These restaurants will be celebrating National Wing Day by offering deals on wings both boneless and bone-in.

In honor of the savory holiday, Offers.com informed its readers about where wings originated from.

Although they have been a southern staple, they were originally from New York. In 1964 a woman named Teressa Bellissimo cooked them in hot sauce in an effort to not let left overs go to waste.

Her family loved them so much, she brought her recipe to her restaurant and they've been a hit ever since.

Bellissimo's buffalo sauce remains the most popular flavor across America, with BBQ coming in as a close second.

