Dress like a cow, get a free Chick-FIl-A entree

Fair
HI: 102°
LO: 76°
Get a free chick-fil-a sandwich today if you dress like a cow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tuesday July 11 is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A!
Customers who dress up in any sort of cow apparel Tuesday can receive a free entree from any participating Chick-Fil-A restaurant.
Chick-Fil-A is giving away free entrees to celebrate the restaurants 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day.
On July 10th, the Taft Police Department located a stolen vehicle out of the Los Angeles area in the Taft Heights area. Someone then…
Today marks All American Pet Photo Day!
On Tuesday July 11, Wienerschnitzel is celebrating 56 years by offering 56 cent hot dogs.
Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue has purchased a 20-acre ranch in Tehachapi to for a dog rescue.