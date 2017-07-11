Dress like a cow, get a free Chick-FIl-A entree

11:07 AM, Jul 11, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tuesday July 11 is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A! 

Customers who dress up in any sort of cow apparel Tuesday can receive a free entree from any participating Chick-Fil-A restaurant

Chick-Fil-A is giving away free entrees to celebrate the restaurants 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day.

