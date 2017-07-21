Driver of fatal DUI crash in November pleads no contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The driver of a fatal DUI crash in Southwest Bakersfield last November plead no contest on Thursday.

Nigel Nieto plead no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury. Four other charges were dismissed.

Police attempted to pull over Nieto, 18, when he ran a red light and slammed into two other cars.

His friend and passenger, 18-year-old Alexander Barajas was killed in the crash. Nieto was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the crash near Ming Avenue and New Stine Road.

As part of the deal, he will serve 12 years and 8 months in prison.

Nieto will be officially sentenced on August 17.