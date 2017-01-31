Due to flooding and major damage to roads, Piute Mountain School closes its doors again

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. - Recent record-breaking storms have left many roads damaged, while others have all but vanished.

Jan. 30 marks the sixth consecutive day school has been cancelled for Piute Mountain.

Mainly due in part to the horrible conditions of the roads, which have eroded away after being turned into waterfalls from heavy amounts of water taking over.

The Kern County Roads Department says they are making their way all through Walker Basin Rd. where damage can be found.

They hope to get to the stretch of road near the school by Friday and both school officials and students are eager to get back into the classroom.

However with safety being a primary concern, school administrators are making sure all roads are clear so buses can once again start bringing children to school.

As for making up the days already missed, officials say they will petition to the state on a J13A form, which would be to receive a waiver for these days missed.

“It makes it very difficult because we’re a year-round school to make up days, but we sure will work with Sacramento in figuring out what we need to do”.