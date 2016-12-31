BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section conducted a DUI Saturation Patrol, citywide Friday night between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Police said 76 vehicles were stopped by officers, 25 drivers were detained to determine their sobriety level.

Three people were arrested for driving under the influences.

Six drivers were cited for no drivers license or driving on a suspended license.

Police remind the public to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.